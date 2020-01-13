Mayor wants to hire more officers, take other steps to address ‘crime wave’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a flurry of violent robberies, Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Monday acknowledged that Oahu is seeing a “crime wave" that needs immediate attention.
Speaking on HNN’s Sunrise show, Caldwell said he wants to put together a crime fighting package to present to the City Council that would include funding for more officers and other initiatives.
But he also said that other steps need to be taken right away to tamp down on crime.
“One thing we are going to be putting some focus on is this crime wave ― that we see now it’s something," Caldwell said.
“We are the safest big city in the country for violent crime and now we see all this crime, and we can’t quite figure out what the reasons are but we know that it’s there."
The statements come as Oahu grapples with a near-daily stream of violent crimes.
Last week alone, two elderly women were targeted in Salt Lake as they were out on a morning stroll.
And police believe a roving van of men was behind several unrelated robberies in the Waikiki area.
In a news conference last week, Deputy Police Chief John McCarthy said the police department is adjusting its priorities to address the spate of crimes.
He added that most of the violent robberies are random “and are not part of an organized scheme.” The one common thread: Criminals appear largely to be preying on the elderly.
