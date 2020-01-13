Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-GAS-PRICES
Gas prices jump 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 in past 3 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped. The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston. The average price of diesel is $3.08, up two cents.
MAYOR'S LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES
Hawaii County mayor identifies 6 legislative priorities
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The mayor of Hawaii County has identified six legislative priorities including tackling health-care costs and homelessness ahead of a scheduled meeting to begin the regular legislative session. West Hawaii Today reported Friday that the Senate Ways and Means Committee and House Finance Committee have scheduled a joint informational session Wednesday with all four county mayors in Honolulu. Mayor Harry Kim says a top priority is helping make health care more affordable by exempting private health-care providers from the general excise tax. Officials say replacing cesspools with a sewer system is also on the list of priorities after health officials confirmed more than half of the cesspools statewide are on the Big Island.
AIR NATIONAL GUARD-SPACE FORCE
Hawaii Air National Guard to create Space Force squadron
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Air National Guard has announced it will start selecting candidates in April for one of four space control squadrons in the country in the Air National Guard. Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the state Air Guard would select 88 military members for the 293rd Space Control Squad based at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. Officials say operations by the new squadron are classified, but their main objective is to protect and defend our satellite communication systems. Officials say the announcement comes after President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act in December funding the military and creating the Space Force, the first new armed service since 1947.
SURF PARK PROPOSAL
Hawaii surf park could include 1st man-made barreling wave
HONOLULU (AP) — A company that wants to build a surf park on Oahu says the $72 million facility could include Hawaii's first man-made barreling wave. The Hawaii Star-Advertiser reported the centerpiece of Honokea's proposed aquatic recreation park would be a lagoon with multiple simultaneous waves for surfers, body boarders and body surfers. The Hawaii Community Development Authority voted 7-1 to give the company permission to explore the feasibility of constructing the surf village on vacant state land in Kalaeloa. Co-founders Brian Keaulana and Kenan Knieriem Jr. say the facility would offer year-round waves for all levels and training for professionals and Olympians.
HERBICIDE BAN-VETO OVERRIDE FAILS
Hawaii council fails to override Kim's veto of herbicide ban
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Council has fallen one vote short of overriding a mayoral veto of a bill to ban the use of herbicides on county property. West Hawaii Today reported Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim's veto will stand after an override attempt failed to obtain the necessary six votes. Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz voted yes with reservations on the bill but switched to a no vote for the override. The mayor clarified after the vote that he intends to establish a committee to determine ways to cut back on herbicide use and find alternatives that are friendly to the environment.
HOME BUYERS-OUT OF STATE
Official: Quarter of Hawaii home buyers from outside state
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s head economist says 24% of Hawaii homes have been purchased by buyers from outside the state. Hawaii Public Radio reported Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Chief Economist Eugene Tian shared the data with state lawmakers Tuesday. Tian says the calculation is based on data from the preceding decade in which about 1,000 of 5,000 homes were purchased by residents of other U.S. states. About 200 homes were purchased by foreign buyers. Non-resident purchases made up 15% of the sales on Oahu. Tian says the share is higher on the neighbor islands.