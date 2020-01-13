Alcohol believed to be a factor in 2 separate Ala Moana crashes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two separate crashes in the Ala Moana area over the weekend.
On Saturday around 11:25 p.m., police said a 39-year-old man was driving his Jeep westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard when he veered into the eastbound lanes and slammed into a pickup truck and two parked cars near Kona Iki Street.
The driver of the Jeep was critically injured, while the 36-year-old driver of the pickup truck was in serious condition.
Police believe alcohol is a factor.
Hours later, around 3:55 a.m. Sunday, emergency personnel responded to another crash on Kona Street near Piikoi Street.
A man who was drunk and lying down on the road was seriously injured after being hit by a truck, police said.
Police said the man was lying down in front of a parked truck, but the person behind the wheel put the vehicle in drive and started moving.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Though alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian, police said speed and alcohol were not factors for the truck driver.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This story will be updated.
