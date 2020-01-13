HNN Forecast: Back to a more typical trade wind pattern Tuesday into Wednesday

Cloudy and occasionally wet weather can be expected over the next few days as abundant moisture along with an unstable airmass lies in the island vicinity. Breezy to locally windy trade winds can be expected due to high pressure far north of the state. Winds will diminish as the high weakens and moves southeast. Late in the week a front will approach the area from the northwest. Some increase in shower activity is expected later in the week and on into the weekend. Trade winds will pick back up to moderate levels as a new high builds in to our north.