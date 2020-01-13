HNN Forecast: Back to a more typical trade wind pattern Tuesday into Wednesday

After a weekend of significant rain, things are finally slowing down on the radar. The threat of heavy showers will gradually diminish today into Wednesday as trade winds remain locally strong and gusty while delivering diminishing windward showers. Unsettled weather could return Thursday and Friday, with lighter winds. A trend toward drier trade wind weather is expected next weekend.
Models bring an upper trough and associated weak surface boundary over the islands from the northwest around Thursday, which is expected to bring the potential for unsettled weather, but with lighter winds.
The strong trade winds are producing rough and choppy surf along east facing shores. Thus a High Surf Advisory is in effect through Wednesday. Also, some north and south facing shorelines with easterly exposure will see some elevated surf over the next few days. Surf heights will gradually subside later in the week as the trade winds diminish.
Cloudy and occasionally wet weather can be expected over the next few days as abundant moisture along with an unstable airmass lies in the island vicinity. Breezy to locally windy trade winds can be expected due to high pressure far north of the state. Winds will diminish as the high weakens and moves southeast. Late in the week a front will approach the area from the northwest. Some increase in shower activity is expected later in the week and on into the weekend. Trade winds will pick back up to moderate levels as a new high builds in to our north.
