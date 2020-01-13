Friends honor tow truck driver killed in crash, spread word about ‘Move Over’ law

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends of a tow truck driver who was killed while helping a motorist gathered Sunday night to pay tribute — and to boost awareness about Hawaii’s “Move Over” law.
Dozens of people gathered at Restaurant 604 to remember Aaron Malama.
The 43-year-old died last week after being hit along the H-2 Freeway in Mililani by a driver suspected of driving drunk.
Fellow tow truck drivers filmed messages for a public service announcement.
Malama’s girlfriend, who was helping him at the scene, also opened up about her heartache.
“That's when I hear this speeding-up sound of a car and I hear a loud bang, boom, and I hear glass shattering and when I looked up, I was the only one standing,” said Joenel Quimpo. “There was nobody else around me.”
Hawaii became the 50th and final state to enact the “Move Over” law in 2012, aimed to protect those working on the side of the road.
The law requires drivers to slow down to a reasonable speed, and if possible, make a lane change in order to leave one lane between the driver and the emergency situation.
“I would like for people to be aware that when you see tow truck drivers on the side of the freeway, you need to automatically slow down and move over for the safety of these guys,” event organizer Mark Taleai said.
