Flash flood watch extended until tonight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and windy weather will continue through Monday. The threat of heavy showers will gradually diminish later Monday into Wednesday as trade winds remain locally strong and gusty while delivering diminishing windward showers. Unsettled weather could return Thursday and Friday, with lighter winds. A trend toward drier trade wind weather is expected next weekend. Little overall change to this pattern is expected into Monday, and a Flash Flood Watch for all islands remains in effect through Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Big island summits, but this may be cancelled with the issuance of the morning forecast package. Models bring an upper trough and associated weak surface boundary over the islands from the northwest around Thursday, which is expected to bring the potential for unsettled weather, but with lighter winds.