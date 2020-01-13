Despite late surge Wahine fall 62-49 on the road to UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball fought valiantly all game an surged back with a fourth quarter run but dropped its second consecutive Big West Conference matchup on the road to UC Davis, 62-49.
The Rainbow Wahine (6-9) lost their fourth consecutive game and have dropped five in a row on the road to UC Davis, dating back to 2015.
The Aggies (6-9) bounced back after a 75-70 loss to UC Riverside on Thursday to pick up their first Big West conference win of the season.
The second quarter proved to be the difference-maker against the 'Bows as the Aggies held UH to only four points over 10 minutes, swinging a 13-7 UH lead to a 27-17 deficit at intermisson.
UC Davis continued to have their hot shooting in the third frame, doubling up on UH 22-11.
The fourth quarter the Wahine would make a run as the UH went on a 19-3 tear pulling within five at 52-47.
However it proved to be too little too late as the Aggies answered the call by ending the game on a 10-2 stretch for the eventual home victory.
Senior guard Julissa Tago led the comeback for UH, scoring 14 of her season-high 25 points in the final frame.
Tago was 9-of-20 from the floor while hitting a season-high six three-pointers from beyond the arc, and three in the fourth quarter in the fourth quarter alone.
The senior has scored double-digits in three of her last five games.
Sophomore forward Myrrah Joseph was a force in the paint for tallying 12 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, while also hitting the glass to pull in a team-high nine rebounds.
UH struggled offensively from the field, hitting just 29 percent from the floor and 24 percent from beyond the arc, aside from Tago’s scoring output, the 'Bows went 1-16 from three-point territory.
Rebounding continues to be a point of emphasis for UH, the team was outrebounded 46-33, resulting in 14-second chance points for the home squad.
The 'Bows return to the island of O’ahu for their first two Big West games at home on Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, beginning first with UC Riverside.
UH will host the Highlanders as a part of Military Appreciation Day, joining up with the Rainbow Warriors for a doubleheader on Thursday.
