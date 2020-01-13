City closely monitoring water levels of lakes, dams; residents urged to be prepared

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the ground already saturated after a weekend of heavy rains, officials are closely monitoring conditions around the state.
On Oahu particularly, city crews and first responders are standing by. Residents in low-lying areas should be ready to evacuate if water levels of streams rise drastically.
Officials are closely monitoring water levels at Lake Wilson, the Wahiawa Reservoir which feeds into the Kaukonahua Stream.
So far, water levels are not at alarming flooding stages, but officials say everyone downstream of Lake Wilson in Waialua should be cautious, and be prepared to evacuate if needed.
“In an abundance of caution we are bringing together our public safety officials to discuss the effects of this weekend’s weather, including possible safety precautions. Please continue to monitor local media, in addition to updates from the national weather service,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.
Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service released new rainfall rates from around the state.
Hawaii Island got hit the hardest with the old Saddle Road getting 30 inches of rain. Areas like Laupahoehoe and Pahala got over 20 inches of rain in a 48-hour period. Mountain View saw more than 16 inches.
Oahu’s upper Nuuanu got nearly 15 inches, and Kauai’s Mt. Waialeale got almost 11 inches.
“With the possibility for additional heavy rain, we are ensuring that we have a well-coordinated plan in place,” said Hiro Toiya, Director of the Department of Emergency Management. “We will be monitoring the situation very closely and respond as needed.”
This story may be updated.
