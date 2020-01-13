'Bows sweep Harvard to stay uneaten

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball notched yet another sweep as the 'Bows made quick work of Harvard on the second day of the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-17, 25-18, 25-17.
The Rainbow Warriors (4-0) hit .329 for the match and were led by outside hitter Colton Cowell’s match-high 13 kills on .423 hitting. Opposite hitter Rado Parapunov continued his dominant 2020 campaign with 12 kills and three blocks.
UH remained perfect on the year while also extending its tournament win streak to eight games dating back to 2018.
UH also won for the 21st consecutive time at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Warriors will seek their third Classic title Saturday when they close out the tourney against Grand Canyon.
In just the second meeting between the programs, UH capitalized on multiple Harvard mistakes down the stretch.
In a tight first set that featured nine ties, the Warriors out-scored the Crimson 12-4 to close out the game.
Hawai’i scored six unanswered points with Jakob Thelle at the service line to take an insurmountable 19-13 lead.
Cowell led the way with six kills.
In Set 2, early on, the Warriors led 6-1, scoring five straight with the help of three Crimson attack errors.
Harvard fought its way back to within two points at 13-11 but the Warriors strung together four straight and pulled away at the end.
In the third and final set UH jumped out to a 4-1 lead and never looked back as the Warriors led 15-10 after Patrick Gasman’s ace.
Moments later UH’s James Anastassiades served up another ace for an 18-13 lead and the Warriors cruised to victory.
In the earlier match of the day, Grand Canyon defeated Emmanuel, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22. Camden Gianni and Christian Janke each had eight kills for the Lopes in the win.
On Saturday, Emmanuel meets Harvard at 4:00 p.m., followed by UH and Grand Canyon at 7:00 p.m.
