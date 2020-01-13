Australia’s Cameron Smith comes from behind to capture Sony Open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As often is the case in golf, it’s not how you start, but how you finish.
The windy and rainy conditions throughout the four day tournament brought out the best from this year’s Sony Open field, but it was Australasia’s Camerom Smith--who never faulted.
The Aussie was 4-over par just two holes into his opening round at Waialae, but Smith never forgot who and what he was playing for.
In the wake of horrific wildfires burning throughout his home country, he and fellow tour pro Marc Leishman pledged $500 for every birdie they made to help raise money for those affected.
Smith, went into the final day within striking distance just three strokes behind leader Brendan Steele, who played consistent throughout the Open and was 12 under par heading into the final round.
The two were paired together for their 12:30 tee time along with tour veteran Kevin Kisner, but all eyes and attention of the growing gallery quickly surrounded Steele and Smith as the tournament went on.
Steele played a near perfectly consistent round until the Par 3 hole on 17, in which he would go on to bogey the hole, allowing Smith to mount his comeback.
The Australian went onto birdie 18 after Steele’s par to tie the pair and force a playoff hole.
Smith defeated Steele on the 10th hole playoff to capture the Sony Open and assures his return to Hawaii next year for the Sentry Tournament of Champions as well as the Masters coming up in April.
With the victory Smith moved into 5th in the FedExCup standings and took home the 1.18 million dollar purse.
