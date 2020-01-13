Air Canada flight diverts to Honolulu after man reportedly dies mid-air

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Air Canada flight bound for Australia diverted to Honolulu after a man reportedly died mid-air on Saturday.
According to Air Canada officials, the flight took off from Vancouver and was en route to Brisbane, Australia.
However, a “medical emergency” prompted the pilot to divert to Honolulu.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that a passenger died, and the man had been sick before getting on the flight.
The man was reportedly traveling with his wife, five kids and another family member.
The 257 passengers were moved to another flight that departed Monday morning.
