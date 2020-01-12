Motorcyclist killed in Ewa Beach crash identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday evening in Ewa Beach.
Honolulu police said 30-year-old Robin Yamaguchi was riding his motorcycle south on Kehue Street around 5:40 p.m. when he crashed into a Scion at the intersection of Laupapa Street.
Yamaguchi, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
The three people in the Scion, including the 50-year-old driver, were uninjured and remained at the scene.
Police said speed it appeared Yamaguchi was speeding moments before the crash.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.
This is the second traffic fatality of the year. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.