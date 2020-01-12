Man dies in a motorcycle crash overnight on Maui

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 49-year-old Kihei man died after a motorcycle crash on Maui overnight.
The emergency call came in just before 10:45 Friday night on South Kihei Road.
Police say the motorcycle, which was heading north, smashed head-on into an SUV that was trying to turn left on Uwapo Road.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike.
Police say the rider, Gregory Martindale suffered critical injuries and died at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Investigators are looking into whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.
This is Maui County’s second traffic fatality of the year.
