Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Air National Guard has announced it will start selecting candidates in April for one of four space control squadrons in the country in the Air National Guard. Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the state Air Guard would select 88 military members for the 293rd Space Control Squad based at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. Officials say operations by the new squadron are classified, but their main objective is to protect and defend our satellite communication systems. Officials say the announcement comes after President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act in December funding the military and creating the Space Force, the first new armed service since 1947.