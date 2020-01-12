Kakaako Waterfront Park upgrades set to begin at a cost of $450K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parking lot at the Kakaako Waterfront Park will soon be temporarily closing for upgrades.
The city said contractors will be re-paving and re-striping the stalls. The work will start on Jan. 17.
Work will begin on the Ewa side of the main parking lot and gradually move to the Diamond Head side. Crews also plan to complete work at the Point Panic parking lot.
All of this is set to cost taxpayers nearly $450,000. The work is set to wrap up by Jan. 28, weather permitting.
This comes as additional improvements and maintenance at the Kakaako Waterfront Park are taking place. City crews are repairing the bathrooms and irrigation systems at the park.
Portions of this park remain closed as the maintenance is performed. The improvements began in November of last year.
