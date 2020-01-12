HNN Forecast: Steady trade winds bring rain our way to windward and mauka neighborhoods; flash flood watch extended into Monday

The strong trade winds continue to produce very rough and choppy surf along east facing shores over the next few days. Also, some north and south facing shorelines with easterly exposure will see some elevated surf as well over the next few days. Surf heights will gradually subside later in the week as the trade winds diminish. A small northwest swell will peak early tonight, then lower gradually Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, only very small northwest swells are expected through the week with slight increase possible by next weekend.