HNN Forecast: Steady trade winds bring rain our way to windward and mauka neighborhoods; flash flood watch extended into Monday

Astounding rainfall totals within the last 48-hours! Hawaii Island received the most rain with nearly 30 inches falling over Saddle Quarry. The West Maui Mountains received 11 inches, Nuuanu on Oahu a whopping 15 inches and Hanalei on Kauai received about 6 inches. Instability over the state is due to an upper level disturbance plus abundant moisture. The winds also play a role in squeezing more rain out over the state with what is called orographic lifting plus the lifting from this negative tilted disturbance.
Wet and windy weather will continue into Tuesday, and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all islands, while significant flooding continues to affect windward Big Island. The threat of heavy showers will gradually diminish Tuesday and Wednesday as easterly trade winds remain locally strong and gusty. Unsettled weather could return Thursday and Friday, with lighter winds. A trend toward drier trade wind weather is expected next weekend.
The strong trade winds continue to produce very rough and choppy surf along east facing shores over the next few days. Also, some north and south facing shorelines with easterly exposure will see some elevated surf as well over the next few days. Surf heights will gradually subside later in the week as the trade winds diminish. A small northwest swell will peak early tonight, then lower gradually Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, only very small northwest swells are expected through the week with slight increase possible by next weekend.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year!
