Flash flood warning issued for Big Island; other flood alerts posted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning has been issued for the windward slopes of the Big Island, which has already been drenched by incessant rain over the past few days.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m.
Some areas that could experience flooding include Hilo, Naalehu, Waipio Valley, Orchidland Estates, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Kapaau and Hawaiian Acres.
The heaviest rainfall, according to radar and rain gages, was over the slopes of Hilo with rainfall rates of more than two inches per hour. This rain was expected to cause the already-swollen Wailuku River to rise further.
Heavy rain along the Hamakua coast could also cause flooding along the Belt Highway between Honomu and Honokaa.
According to the National Weather Service, an automated rain gage at Saddle Quarry recorded 15.82 inches of rain in the 24-hour period that ended up 7 p.m. Saturday.
The gage at Hakalau, on the windward Kohala slopes, picked up 13.23 inches of rain during the same period.
A flood advisory was also issued for the island of Oahu until 9:30 p.m., where the heaviest rainfall was seen in an area stretching from Manoa Valley to Mililani with rainfall rates of up to two inches per hour.
The state Department of Transportation reported high water levels on the H-1 Freeway between the Waipahu and Waimalu offramps Saturday night at around 8:18 p.m.
The entire state also remains under a flash flood watch through Sunday afternoon, as an upper-level low pressure area will continue to combine with strong trade winds to potentially produce excessive rainfall, especially for windward areas.
