As Chinese New Year approaches, be sure to ‘feed the lions’ for good luck

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - They’re a key part of Chinese New Year celebrations here in the islands.
The sound of firecrackers and loud drums accompany the Chinese lions as they dance through the streets (and shopping centers) of Oahu, bringing good luck.
Groups like the Asian Lion Dance Team based out of Aiea are regular fixtures during this time of year. They perform at celebrations in schools, malls and other cultural sites.
Team members say they’ve been preparing for months to help welcome the year of the Rat. Their performances require teamwork, strength and precision.
They entertain families and bring the large flashy lions to life.
And what exactly does a lion of sorts eat in exchange for good luck? Money. So make sure you have some dollar bills in your pocket.
“People feed the lions because the lions bring good luck, and when you feed them, they stay around longer,” Catey Hee of the Asian Lion Dance Team said.
Chinese New Year is officially on Jan. 25, but team member say they are busiest leading up to that day.
Various events are planned around the island and shopping centers and in Chinatown.
