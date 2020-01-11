Suspect in gruesome murder of elderly man told Big Island police he ‘just snapped’

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man who has been charged with the gruesome murder of an elderly Big Island man confessed to stabbing the victim ― a stranger ― and told police he “did not know why he did evil” and “just snapped," court documents filed Friday reveal.
Malcolm Utecht, of Hilo, has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges.
In court on Friday, he was referred for a mental examination to see if he’s fit to stand trial.
Police have identified the victim as Solomon Matthews, of Eden Roc. An autopsy found he died of a stab wound to the neck.
Utecht told police that on Tuesday ― the night of the murder ― he “got naked and went for a long walk” in Puna’s Eden Roc subdivision.
At one point, he encountered a man with a bat who chased him from his property, he said.
Utecht then ran to another home, entering a home with kids inside. That’s where the victim was, too.
The suspect then allegedly attacked the victim, who defended himself with his cane.
In the melee, the cane broke. And Utecht then used the broken cane to stab the victim in the neck, he told police.
A short time later, Utecht was seen running in the neighborhood with blood on his hands. Police said they found him crouching over the victim’s body.
This story will be updated.
