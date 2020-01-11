Sony Open to press on in spite of weather threat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the thunderstorm chances and flood watches, organizers of the Sony Open say they're going into the weekend full steam ahead.
While golfers work the greens -- Wade Stettner is close by.
“Just basically monitoring the radar across the islands,” he said.
As the tour’s personal meteorologist, it’s his job to warn everyone what’s coming.
“Especially if there’s any downpours. Or any threats of lightning. I’ll let them know ahead of time,” said Stettner.
On the course, Friday’s windy and often wet conditions tested the most skilled players, and kept crowds sparse.
“It’s a bummer,” said Jeri Yamada. “Because all of these people are local. We want to make money.”
At concession stands, Yamada estimates business is down by half compared to previous years.
But says she’s holding out hope fans are willing to brave the rain this weekend.
People we talked to who showed up today weren’t disappointed.
“It was awesome,” said Gary Hiram. “I’m amazed that the pros can still play in the inclement weather.”
Their advice for tomorrow:
“I would say come prepared,” said Hiram.
Stettner said, “I would definitely say bring a rain jacket. Actually by this weekend umbrellas will be fine because it’s not going to be quite as windy.”
