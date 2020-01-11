Records show alleged drunk driver in a deadly Mililani crash is a repeat offender

A shot of the scene Thursday showed rainy conditions when Aaron Malama was hit and killed on the side of the road. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | January 11, 2020 at 11:32 AM HST - Updated January 11 at 11:34 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspected drunk driver accused in a deadly Mililani crash has been released pending investigation. But records show the driver is a repeat offender for driving under the influence.

Honolulu Police recently released 47-year-old Edrina Rapis. She’s accused of driving drunk and killing a tow truck operator in Mililani Thursday morning.

[ Read more: In wake of highway death, tow truck operators criticize ‘move over’ law ]

Records showed that Rapis was also convicted of DUI after a crash in 2004. She lost her license for one year.

The death of Aaron Malama is Hawaii’s 4th traffic fatality of 2020. Malama was towing a stalled vehicle when his was hit.

Rapis could still face a negligent homicide charge.

