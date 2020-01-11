Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

SURF PARK PROPOSAL
Hawaii surf park could include 1st man-made barreling wave
HONOLULU (AP) — A company that wants to build a surf park on Oahu says the $72 million facility could include Hawaii's first man-made barreling wave. The Hawaii Star-Advertiser reported the centerpiece of Honokea's proposed aquatic recreation park would be a lagoon with multiple simultaneous waves for surfers, body boarders and body surfers. The Hawaii Community Development Authority voted 7-1 to give the company permission to explore the feasibility of constructing the surf village on vacant state land in Kalaeloa. Co-founders Brian Keaulana and Kenan Knieriem Jr. say the facility would offer year-round waves for all levels and training for professionals and Olympians.
HERBICIDE BAN-VETO OVERRIDE FAILS
Hawaii council fails to override Kim's veto of herbicide ban
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Council has fallen one vote short of overriding a mayoral veto of a bill to ban the use of herbicides on county property. West Hawaii Today reported Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim's veto will stand after an override attempt failed to obtain the necessary six votes. Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz voted yes with reservations on the bill but switched to a no vote for the override. The mayor clarified after the vote that he intends to establish a committee to determine ways to cut back on herbicide use and find alternatives that are friendly to the environment.
HOME BUYERS-OUT OF STATE
Official: Quarter of Hawaii home buyers from outside state
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s head economist says 24% of Hawaii homes have been purchased by buyers from outside the state. Hawaii Public Radio reported Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Chief Economist Eugene Tian shared the data with state lawmakers Tuesday. Tian says the calculation is based on data from the preceding decade in which about 1,000 of 5,000 homes were purchased by residents of other U.S. states. About 200 homes were purchased by foreign buyers. Non-resident purchases made up 15% of the sales on Oahu. Tian says the share is higher on the neighbor islands.
HOMELESS POPULATION-HAWAII
Hawaii falls to 2nd nationally in homeless population size
HONOLULU (AP) — Improvements in programs to address Hawaii's homeless population have allowed the state to fall from first to second in the national ranking of per capita homelessness. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state homeless coordinator informed lawmakers that New York is now in the top position. Scott Morishige told the Hawaii Homelessness Summit that there were more than 7,000 placements of homeless people into permanent housing in 2019. There has also been a nearly 40% reduction in homeless families with minor children since 2016. Hawaii’s official Point in Time count of homeless people has decreased over the past four years.
AP-US-ELLISON-POWER-GRID-PURCHASE
Billionaire's company in talks to buy electric grid on Lanai
HONOLULU (AP) — A company owned by billionaire Larry Ellison is in negotiations to purchase the power plant and electric grid on Lanai. Hawaiian Electric Co. says it has entered exploratory discussions with Pulama Lanai for its assets on Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth- largest island. The co-founder of Oracle Corporation already owns 98% of the island. Pulama Lanai says it is investigating the purchase as a way to achieve a quicker transition from oil-based power to 100% renewable energy. The company says the deal would result in lower electricity bills for about 3,000 island residents, who frequently pay the state's highest rates.
ROAD COLLAPSE-QUESTIONS
Hawaii crews repairing stretch of road that fell into ocean
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are working to repair a section of highway that collapsed into the ocean as some residents question the state's actions to fight road deterioration. Repair crews began working Sunday on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula after coastal erosion caused the collapse of the shoulder and part of a lane. A Hawaii Department of Transportation official estimates the repairs north of Pokiwai Bridge will cost about $120,000 and take about a week to complete. The owner of a nearby gift shop says the constant erosion and pounding surf could mean the repairs are only temporary.