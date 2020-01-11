‘I’m blessed to be in this situation’: LSU’s Bredien Fehoko leads No. 1 LSU into National Championship

“It started off with Manti playing in the national championship against Alabama,” said Fehoko. “An then Marcus Mariota, Scott Pagano, and Tua an all those guys got to engrave their names in history by winning a national championship. We come from a small island and I know come the 13th the whole 808 state is going to be rocking and rolling for the Tigers and hopefully I can continue the tradition of local boys winning the national title.”