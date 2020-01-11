‘I’m blessed to be in this situation’: LSU’s Bredien Fehoko leads No. 1 LSU into National Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday’s national title game between the #1 LSU Tigers (14-0) and the #3 Clemson Tigers (14-0) will pit two of the most complete teams in college football against each other.
The LSU Tigers boast the 2019 Heisman winner in quarterback Joe Burrow, but their defense has been ranked No. 1 nationally all year an has been orchestrated by former University of Hawaii defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.
Aranda, is not the only person with island ties playing in Monday’s National title, as former Farrington Governor and five star Hawaii product Breiden Fehoko leads the LSU defensive lineman.
“God has his way with certain things,” said Fehoko. “I’m just so blessed an thankful to be in this situation.”
Fehoko’s journey to Baton Rouge, Louisiana didn’t start out of high school, as the senior defensive tackle spent his first two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring.
To end his collegiate career in the National Championship game against Clemson is a ‘dream’ according to Fehoko.
“Two and a half years ago when I left Texas Tech, I would have never imagined that I would be playing in a national championship game my senior year," said Fehoko. “Now, here I am three days away from the biggest game of my life.”
As Fehoko and the undefeated Tigers head into their toughest test of the season, the Kalihi native knows that a win would mean much more then a victory for just Louisiana.
“It started off with Manti playing in the national championship against Alabama,” said Fehoko. “An then Marcus Mariota, Scott Pagano, and Tua an all those guys got to engrave their names in history by winning a national championship. We come from a small island and I know come the 13th the whole 808 state is going to be rocking and rolling for the Tigers and hopefully I can continue the tradition of local boys winning the national title.”
#1 LSU (14-0) and # 3 Clemson (14-0) will kick-off at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN.
