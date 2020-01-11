Heads up, West Oahu: Hawaii National Guard ceremony to include cannon fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in West Oahu, don’t be alarmed by the sound of cannon fire on Sunday morning.
The firing ― during a window between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ― will be part of a 13-gun salute at a Hawaii National Guard ceremony in Kalaeloa for retiring former adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan. The National Guard said 13 blank shots will be fired from 105 mm howitzers.
The 13-gun salute will take less than two minutes.
