First responders rescue 5 from boat that capsized in Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders rescued five people Friday from a vessel that capsized in Kaneohe Bay near Kipapa Island.
The incident happened about 1:30 p.m., and left one man seriously injured.
A Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said the boat apparently flipped after being hit by a large wave.
Ocean Safety launched a rescue craft from Heeia Kea Pier to help those on the vessel and found them with air assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Lifeguards and the Honolulu Fire Department brought all five people in the craft to the pier.
One of the boat’s occupants, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The four others, three adult males and one adult female, were uninjured.
