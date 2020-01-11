FBI tightening up wiretap protocols after watchdog report

In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Washington. The FBI said Friday it was taking steps to improve the accuracy and completeness of its wiretap applications for national security investigations and to provide better training for agents. The changes were described in a 30-page filing with the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. (Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File/AP)