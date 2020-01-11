Bubba Gump’s, Mai Tai Bar to close at Ala Moana ahead of Olive Garden’s arrival

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two long-time fixtures on the top floor of Ala Moana Center are closing at the end of the month to make way for Hawaii’s first Olive Garden location.
A letter sent home last month to employees of the mall’s Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant, as well as those who work at the nearby Mai Tai Bar, confirmed that both locations would close by the end of the month.
“We regret to inform you that we have recently lost our lease space and attempts to renegotiate with the Landlord were unsuccessful,” a portion of the letter reads.
Representatives for Olive Garden, the popular mainland Italian eatery, confirmed Friday that they were planning to open a restaurant at Ala Moana Center.
There are no other Bubba Gump locations on Oahu, but employees of the restaurant are able to talk with managers about possible transfers to other Bubba Gump locations on the mainland, or to other restaurants owned by Bubba Gump’s parent company, Landry Foods.
This story will be updated.
