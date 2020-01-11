Ahead of 2020 Polynesian Bowl, over 100 practice jerseys are stolen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the best high school football players from across the nation are arriving on Oahu this weekend ahead of the 2020 Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.
But bowl officials are scrambling after the theft of valuable items: The athletes’ practice jerseys.
An official told Hawaii News Now about 110 practice jerseys were taken to a Halawa shop to have numbers embroidered on them. About half of the jerseys were black, the other half white.
When a representative from the Polynesian Bowl went to pick up the jerseys, the shop said someone already picked them up.
That prompted bowl officials to contact police and file a report for the stolen jerseys.
Calls to the shop for additional comment went unanswered Saturday.
Anyone who may have the jerseys is asked to return them immediately.
Bowl-related events begin Monday. The game will be broadcast live on Saturday, Jan. 18 from Aloha Stadium.
A Polynesian Bowl official will be speaking with Hawaii News Now this afternoon. This story will be updated.
