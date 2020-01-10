3 years behind schedule, city’s Traffic Management Center to welcome its first tenants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing was held Thursday at the city’s Joint Traffic Management Center as it prepares to welcome its first tenants. Finally.
The center brings several state and city departments, including emergency responders, under one roof.
That’s aimed at enabling a faster coordinated response to everything from traffic tie-ups to major incidents, city officials say.
The center was more than a decade in the making ― and was completed three years behind schedule.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the delay was partially due to other city priorities.
“We had other major projects and were trying to balance the demands of other projects and diverting labor and other resources to other projects and not working as quickly on this project," he said.
Despite the delays, the three-story building still came in on budget at $53.6 million.
The center will begin operations Monday with Ocean Safety dispatchers. It should be fully operational by the end of March.
