Wahine fall short 58-54 in conference opener at CSUN

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Wahine basketball team fell in its Big West Conference opener with a 58-54 road defeat at the hands of CSUN Thursday evening.
With the loss the Rainbow Wahine (6-8) have now lost three consecutive games, an marks the fourth straight year of starting the conference season 0-1.
Early on the ‘Bows’ depth proved to be a factor as all 11 active players saw action in the first 20 minutes, with nine of those 11 contributing in the scoring column.
After a 7-7 deadlock at the first media timeout, UH went on a 9-2 run to end the quarter and controlled the lead through the first half.
The 'Bows shot 50 percent from the floor and held a 12-point advantage at one point in the second quarter, leading to a 32-26 lead heading into intermission.
However following the half, CSUN made the adjustments, the home team chipped away at the lead, pulling to a 43-43 tie to begin the final frame.
The Matadors kept their offensive pace and slowly built to a lead, as the home team flipped the momentum through the final five minutes continuing their ball control offense, ending the game on an 8-4 run to close out the victory.
UH Sophomore forward Myrrah Joseph led the 'Bows with 11 points and also accounted for a team-high six rebounds, but turned the ball over five times.
Guard, Julissa Tago tallied 10 points and four rebounds, as UH committed 18 turnovers in the contest.
The Big West road trip continues for UH with a stop at defending conference champion UC Davis, Saturday at noon HT.
The Aggies went undefeated at home a year ago against conference opponents, and the last time the 'Bows knocked off UCD on the road was back on Jan. 22, 2015.
