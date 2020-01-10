No. 1 Hawaii remans undefeated following sweep over Emmanuel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 University of Hawai'i men's volleyball opened the Raising Cane's Rainbow Warrior Classic with a straight-set win over Emmanuel Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The 'Bows won in consecutive sets with scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 in a match that lasted only 87 minutes.
The two-time defending classic champion Rainbow Warriors (3-0) remained perfect in the tournament winning their seventh consecutive match since 2018, while also extending its home win streak to 20.
In the first-ever meeting between the teams, Hawai’i made it look easy from the opening serve.
The match also served as opportunity for nearly all of the Warriors players to get game experience with 20 of their 21 players including freshmen Chaz Galloway, Danny Wong, and junior Garrett Geiger making their UH debuts.
The starters only played the first set an were led by Maui native Colton Cowell who hammered home six kills in just seven attempts.
Emmanuel (0-1) was led by Cowell’s King Kekaulike High teammate Don Thompson, who had a match-high nine kills along with three digs.
UH hit over .400 as a team and defensively held the Lions to a .107 clip.
The Warriors also recorded nine aces, including two each by Dimitrios Mouchlias and Jackson Van Eekeren.
Hawai’i dominated at the net out-blocking EC 10.5 to 0.
After the Lions tied the score at 5-5 in Set 1, the Warriors reeled off seven straight points an never looked back.
The lead extended to double digits when Hawai’i scored six of seven points, as Filip Humler’s ace gave the Warriors a 21-9 lead and UH went on to hit .700 in the set with 15 kills in 20 attempts.
With an entirely new lineup in Set 2, the 'Bows overcame a slow start before using a 4-0 run to separate the squads 10-7 and the 'Bows dominated shortly there after.
UH head coach Charlie Wade experimented with a new lineup again in Set 3, an the Lions kept it close trailing by only two at 12-10 before the Warriors pulled away. Galloway tallied six kills in the set while middle blocker Max Rosenfeld finished with a career-high seven roofs at the night.
In the tournament’s earlier match, Harvard (1-0) defeated Grand Canyon, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23.
Campell Schoenfeld had a match-high 14 kills for the Crimson who hit .344 as a team.
On Friday, GCU takes on Emmanuel at 4:00 p.m., followed by UH and Harvard at 7:00 p.m
