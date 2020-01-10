Michelle Wie announces pregnancy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michelle Wie will be taking a much needed break from the LPGA tour and with good reason.
The former Punahou standout, who married Jonnie West last August, announced on Thursday on her Instagram, that the newlyweds are expecting a baby girl this summer.
“Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can’t wait to meet you this summer!” Wie wrote.
The couple will be busy, as husband Jonnie West serves as an executive for the former NBA Champion Golden State Warriors an Wie announced last year, she would be working as an analyst with CBS.
