Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Improvements in programs to address Hawaii's homeless population have allowed the state to fall from first to second in the national ranking of per capita homelessness. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state homeless coordinator informed lawmakers that New York is now in the top position. Scott Morishige told the Hawaii Homelessness Summit that there were more than 7,000 placements of homeless people into permanent housing in 2019. There has also been a nearly 40% reduction in homeless families with minor children since 2016. Hawaii’s official Point in Time count of homeless people has decreased over the past four years.