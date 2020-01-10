Crash in Kaimuki closes street, triggers power outage for dozens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash early Friday shut down a street in Kaimuki and triggered a power outage for dozens of customers in the area.
Authorities said a driver struck a utility pole on Sierra Drive before 1:40 a.m.
According to Honolulu police, the crash closed a portion of the street closed between Wilhelmina Rise and Iwi Way next to Maunalani Community Park.
About 80 customers lost power due to the crash, the Hawaiian Electric Company said, but officials said they hope to have it restored by 10 a.m.
Emergency Medical Services said there were no serious injuries.
