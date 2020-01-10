Deputies: Tenn. infant dies after being left in bathtub so mother could have ‘me time’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee authorities said an 11-month-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Aiden Xavier Leonardo died days after being found unresponsive in a tub at a home.
Lindsee Leonardo, 32, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon while at the hospital and currently faces aggravated child abuse charges.
Authorities believe Lindsee left Aiden and a 23-month old child unsupervised in the bathtub while she went outside to have some "me time," smoke a cigarette and listen to two songs on her phone.
Lindsee would go back into the home after being outside for 10 minutes, and she found the 23-month-old standing in the tub while Aiden was unresponsive.
The sheriff's office said the 11-month-old did not have a heartbeat until the being transported to an area surgical center.
Investigators believe Leonardo will face additional charges.
