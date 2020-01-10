Boil water notice issued for Waiahole after E. coli bacteria find

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waiahole residents are being told to boil their tap water before drinking it or using it for cooking after E. coli levels in a recent test exceeded state standards.
A water tank has also been posted at Waiahole Elementary School until further notice.
The state said that about 80 households, Waiahole Poi Factory and Waiahole Elementary School use water from the affected system.
Residents are being told to allow water to boil for about a minute before cooling it.
The reason for the higher-than-normal E. coli bacteria levels isn’t known, but it could be linked to recent severe weather, officials said.
The state Health Department is conducting further tests.
E. coli bacteria indicates the water may be contaminated by human waste. The bacteria can cause serious illness, and poses a special health risk to young children and the elderly.
