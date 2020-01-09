Young cancer survivor gets to meet her favorite Disney princess: Moana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5-year-old girl who overcame cancer got to meet her favorite Disney princess: Moana!
The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida set up a Polynesian-themed beach and pool party for Kinsley Wilkerson.
Kinsley was joined by her family and friends while she met with Moana, her pot-belly pig Pua and her lovable rooster Hei Hei.
Kinsley was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.
Her family says the movie "Moana" was always on, helping her push through it all.
Kinsley is still cancer free.
