Windy wet weather to persist into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of strong surface high pressure systems located far north-northeast of the islands will maintain strong and gusty trade winds into the early part of the weekend. An upper level disturbance is forecast move to east to west across the main Hawaiian Islands Thursday night through Friday, leading to an increase in enhanced trade showers, including a slight chance of a thunderstorm for the Big Island and surrounding waters. The trade winds may turn southeast and weaker on Sunday.