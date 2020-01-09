Windy wet weather to persist into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of strong surface high pressure systems located far north-northeast of the islands will maintain strong and gusty trade winds into the early part of the weekend. An upper level disturbance is forecast move to east to west across the main Hawaiian Islands Thursday night through Friday, leading to an increase in enhanced trade showers, including a slight chance of a thunderstorm for the Big Island and surrounding waters. The trade winds may turn southeast and weaker on Sunday.
The combination of large rough surf, strong onshore winds, high astronomical tides, and elevated ocean water levels will likely produce wave runup and localized beach erosion along east facing shores during the next few days. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is for east shorescurrently in effect, but if buoys continue their upward trend overnight a High Surf Warning may be warranted along east facing shores for Thursday through Saturday.A long-period northwest swell arriving Friday could produce surf around the advisory level into Saturday. A smaller northwest swell may arrive Sunday into Monday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.