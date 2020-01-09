Want to share the history of Iolani Palace? New docents wanted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -If you’ve ever wanted to immerse yourself in the history of Iolani Palace while sharing that knowledge with visitors, here’s your chance.
The Friends of Iolani Palace is searching for volunteers to work as docents at the palace. Docents are tasked with sharing the rich history of the palace, the Hawaiian culture and more with visitors.
“Iolani Palace really comes to life with the stories told by our volunteer docents,” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friend of Iolani Palace. “Our volunteers have the opportunity to demonstrate not just their knowledge about the reigns of King Kalakaua and Queen Liliuokalani, but also their passion for this significant part of Hawaii’s history. We’re also excited to launch our new School Experiences tours later this year, where docents will be able to share special stories with Hawaii’s youth.”
Docent training classes are set to begin on Feb. 3 and will take place every Monday until April 20. They’re set to last from 9 a.m. to noon.
During the training, lessons will include lectures, readings and self-led study projects. There is a $60 registration fee which covers the cost of materials.
There are some additional requirement for docents. The deadline to register is Jan 27.
For more information, contact the Friends of Iolani Palace Volunteer by emailing Timothy Pham at kukui@iolanipalace.org or call (808) 522-0822 ext. 131.
