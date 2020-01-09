Want to share the history of Iolani Palace? New docents wanted

“Iolani Palace really comes to life with the stories told by our volunteer docents,” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friend of Iolani Palace. “Our volunteers have the opportunity to demonstrate not just their knowledge about the reigns of King Kalakaua and Queen Liliuokalani, but also their passion for this significant part of Hawaii’s history. We’re also excited to launch our new School Experiences tours later this year, where docents will be able to share special stories with Hawaii’s youth.”