6 visitors from Korea injured in ATV crash at Kualoa Ranch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six visitors from Korea were seriously injured after an ATV crashed into a tree at Kualoa Ranch on Wednesday, authorities said.
It happened around 5:30 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services said three ambulances were needed to transport the patients, ranging in age from 30 to 78.
It’s not clear what exactly caused the crash.
Hawaii News Now has also reached out to Kualoa Ranch for further detail.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.