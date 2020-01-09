Stopping Sage Tolentino a ‘Tall’ task for opposing teams

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Maryknoll sophomore center Sage Tolentino ‘Size Matters.’
At 7′0″ tall Tolentino is easy to spot on a basketball court.
The Sophomore, towers over opposing competition and its always been that way in school and in sports, ever since he was a child growing up on Oahu’s Windward side.
""Iv’e always had it, since I was little," said Tolentino. “From first grade on I just became taller then all my classmates and teachers too."
With a significant size advantage, basketball as opposed to other sports always came natural to the Kaneohe native.
Often times his large physical exterior could is presumed as intimidating, but his quiet persona is what people are constantly met with.
" I’m a gentle giant," said Tolentino. “I don’t really like to talk much and I just stay humble.”
Despite the Spartans recent 46-43 loss to Kamehameha, the Spartans are still one of the favorites heading into the ILH conference, as the defending champions.
Although humility has always served as a staple of Tolentino’s foundation, Spartans head coach Kelly Grant says don’t underestimate him.
“Don’t let that fool you because he is very competitive," said Grant. “In my PE classes he don’t like to lose, and he doesn’t like to lose as a teammate for our team.”he is very competitive."
Tolentino is poised for a breakout 2020 Season --and believes the target is on their back heading into ILH conference play as defending champions.
“We know every team is going to come out like fire on us,” said Tolentino. “We just have to match their intensity and same energy.”
Tolentino’s size is uncommon for most basketball recruits coming out of the islands.
Coach Grant believes with his height and skill set, his full potential could be unlike anything local basketball fans have seen in sometime.
“Defensively he could be the best ever to come out of Hawaii."
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.