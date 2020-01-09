State eyes converting a number of stalls to paid parking at a popular surf spot

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The group “Save Our Surf” is mobilizing to fight a new state proposal to switch 125 free parking spaces to paid stalls at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.
The plan is up for discussion at Friday’s land board meeting.
There are currently 941 parking stalls at the spot, excluding 19 stalls reserved for handicap users.
Right now, about a third of the stalls are free for recreational users and another third are for permit holders. The rest are metered spaces.
Diamond Parking Services’ contract to run the concession at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is set to end on Jan. 31. The recommendation to the land board is to issue a revocable permit to the company while the state moves ahead with bid invitations for a new contract.
Under the proposal, 125 of the 298 free stalls would be converted to paid parking. That would leave 173 spaces available to ocean users at no cost.
“Of course I got upset because these parking stalls, Save Our Surf fought for these parking stalls with other groups in 2008 and negotiated to have these 300 stalls for the ocean users,” Save Our Surf President Keone Downing said.
The state says the monthly rental fee would be roughly $46,000 per month, or about 70 percent of gross receipts — whichever is greater.
“We have been coming here for over 60 years since I was a kid. This spot is special for the locals because number one, it has nice beach access and it has free parking,” surfer Kimo Chung said.
The state declined to say why the proposal is needed and what the revenue will be used for, prior to the land board meeting. The meeting is set to start at 9 a.m.
