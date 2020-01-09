From 20 to 4: State committee whittles down name contenders for Fissure 8

Fissure no. 8 in Leilani Estates created a 180-foot-tall cone where homes and infrastructure used to stand. (Source: USGS)
By HNN Staff | January 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM HST - Updated January 8 at 3:38 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were 20 and now there are four.

Finalists, that is, for the new name of Fissure 8 ― the massive formation created by Kilauea during the 2018 eruption.

The fissure was the eighth to begin spewing lava onto the streets of lower Puna when Kilauea erupted. The 180-foot cone now towers over where homes and streets used to stand.

The frontrunner for a name is Ahu Ailaau. It refers to an altar and the volcano deity Ailaau.

Other names under consideration:

  • Keahiluawalu O Pele, or Pele’s eighth fire pit
  • Ke Ahi Enaena, or “raging fire”
  • Pohakaena, or “exploding rage”

The committee in charge of selecting the name is waiting for more community feedback. If there’s overwhelming support, they’ll hold a meeting to vote on the name.

For more information or to weigh in, click here.

