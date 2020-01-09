Power outage in North Kohala affects thousands of customers, closes schools

KOHALA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage on Hawaii Island is causing big problems for residents in the North Kohala area on Thursday morning.
At around 7 a.m., the Hawaiian Electric Light Company reported that roughly 2,100 customers — from Waimea Kohala Mountain Road to all of North Kohala ― were without power.
Power lines were down near Hawi Road and Kynnersly Road, HELCO added.
The power outage also prompted the closures of Kohala Elementary, Kohala Middle and Kohala High Schools, according to the state Department of Education.
At last check, crews were able to restore power to multiple areas. They’re hoping to have power fully restored sometime this morning.
This story will be updated.
