Olive Garden files for permit to build first Hawaii location at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Building permits applications filed with the City and County of Honolulu this week appear to show that Olive Garden, the popular mainland Italian eatery, is planning to open a restaurant at Ala Moana Center.
The chain, known for its popular never-ending pasta bowl promotion, does not currently operate a Hawaii location.
A permit application listing Olive Garden as the owner was filed with the city on Wednesday, requesting approval to begin work at Suite #3247 ― the space currently occupied by the Mai Tar Bar, on the mall’s top floor.
The space is adjacent to California Pizza Kitchen and Bubba Gump’s Shrimp Company. Romano’s Macaroni Grill, another Italian restaurant, is situated nearby.
Representatives for Olive Garden have not yet confirmed plans to build the company’s first Hawaii restaurant.
This story will be updated.
