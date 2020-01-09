Driver arrested after crashing into stalled vehicle on H-2, leaving 2 injured

Honolulu police are investigating a critical crash on the H-2 in Mililani. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | January 9, 2020 at 4:59 AM HST - Updated January 9 at 5:34 AM

MILILANI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men were injured early Thursday after they were hit by a vehicle while working on a stalled vehicle on the H-2 Freeway in Mililani, officials said.

According to Honolulu police, around 1 a.m., a 45-year-old female driver was heading in the northbound direction of the freeway when she veered out of the lane and crashed into a stalled vehicle that was being serviced by a tow truck.

The driver also struck two men — ages 49 and 43 — who were trying to hook up the stalled vehicle to the tow truck.

The 43-year-old man was critically injured, while the 49-year-old man was seriously injured, authorities said.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and two counts of first-degree negligent injury.

Investigators believe alcohol is a contributing factor, but they’re still looking at whether speed or drugs were involved.

Police closed the entire northbound direction of the H-2 near Mililani Tech Park during the investigation, but they reopened all lanes by 4 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

