Driver arrested after crashing into stalled vehicle on H-2, leaving 2 injured

MILILANI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men were injured early Thursday after they were hit by a vehicle while working on a stalled vehicle on the H-2 Freeway in Mililani, officials said.
According to Honolulu police, around 1 a.m., a 45-year-old female driver was heading in the northbound direction of the freeway when she veered out of the lane and crashed into a stalled vehicle that was being serviced by a tow truck.
The driver also struck two men — ages 49 and 43 — who were trying to hook up the stalled vehicle to the tow truck.
The 43-year-old man was critically injured, while the 49-year-old man was seriously injured, authorities said.
Police arrested the driver on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and two counts of first-degree negligent injury.
Investigators believe alcohol is a contributing factor, but they’re still looking at whether speed or drugs were involved.
Police closed the entire northbound direction of the H-2 near Mililani Tech Park during the investigation, but they reopened all lanes by 4 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
