4 Macy’s locations slated to close down, including one in Hawaii

Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:13 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four Macy’s stores are slated to close down in the middle of the year.

And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center.

The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it’s part of their Polaris transformation strategy to have a mix of mall and off-mall locations across the nation.

The strategy was first introduced in 2020.

The stores slated for closure could start liquidation as early as this month, though official dates haven’t been announced.

Macy’s has previously closed other stores in Hawaii, including one in Downtown Honolulu and another in Kailua.

