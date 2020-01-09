Investigation reveals violations at Molokai Community Health Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A sense of vindication for Molokai residents who have been complaining about the island’s only Federally Qualified Health Center for months.
Ever since staff shortages shut down Molokai Community Health Center for four days in August, residents have been demanding the resignation of the CEO and board.
The investigation done by the state Health Department shows several critical violations and that the health center had been operating without a physician since August 2017.
"Reading the report, it verifies and validates what the community was concerned about," said Rosie F. Davis, a former board president.
The report stated that leaders were not aware having a physician on staff was a federal requirement.
“That means that the board and the administration are not fulfilling their roles. That means that the community was in jeopardy,” said Davis. “That becomes a liability.”
State investigators said starting last October the health center refused to cooperate, “did not allow entry to the facility, did not allow access to their policies and/or other documents."
“To have our Department of Health step in, then to be refused to even take a look at this facility is alarming,” state Molokai’s State Representative Lynn DeCoite.
DeCoite is among those asking the CEO and board president to step down.
She is also upset that the center denied the state’s request for documents multiple times and some documents sent to the state were either incomplete or redacted.
State investigators were also told the center’s attorney would be calling the Hawaii Director of Health.
“Then also to find out they have a lawyer, who’s paying for this lawyer? It’s a health care facility. Why do we need a lawyer? What are you hiding?” said Rep. DeCoite.
Investigators said they eventually received all the requested documents and are now working with the center on a correction plan.
The state's report also said the health center hired one physician in December.
Hawaii News Now tried to find out more information about that physician, but MCHC’s CEO did not respond to the request for comment.
