Video shows armed robbery that targeted elderly women in Salt Lake

By HNN Staff | January 9, 2020 at 9:45 AM HST - Updated January 9 at 10:43 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department has released new video of a violent armed robbery targeting elderly women in Salt Lake.

Police said two suspects targeted two women, ages 77 and 80, on Ala Napunani Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers said at least one of the suspects was armed and demanded the women’s bags. He got one of their bags before jumping into a getaway car and fleeing.

In the video, you can make out a suspect approaching the women and running off in the opposite direction.

This is just the latest incident in a series of cases targeting the elderly over the past few months.

If you have any information, call police.

