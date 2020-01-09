Honolulu Police Commission votes out chair Loretta Sheehan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At a commission meeting Wednesday, the Honolulu police commissioners ousted current chair Loretta Sheehan.
In a 5-to-2 vote, the Commission chose to remove the former federal prosecutor from the job she’s held for nearly two years.
Sheehan was outspoken about corruption in the federal prosecutor’s office, and was the only council member to vote against Louis Kealoha’s $250,000 retirement payoff while he was under investigation.
Shannon Alivado will now take over as the new chair.
This story may be updated.
